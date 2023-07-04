DThe employers’ association estimates the damage caused by the ongoing unrest in France to be over one billion euros. “It’s too early to give an exact number, but we’re at over a billion euros without taking into account the damage to tourism,” said the head of the French employers’ association Medef, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, the newspaper “Le Parisien” on Monday evening.

Over 200 shops were completely looted, 300 bank branches were destroyed and 250 tobacconists were damaged. The rioters acted with absolute violence and even stole the cash register before setting it on fire. The videos of the riots circulating around the world are damaging France’s image,” said the boss. “It’s always difficult to say whether the impact will be permanent, but there will certainly be a drop in bookings this summer, although the season has been promising.” Some stays have already been cancelled.

There are also problems in the suburbs, but the economy is picking up there too and ultimately the unrest indicates a problem with the state’s authority, said the head of the employers’ association. “There is a rioting minority in the suburbs, but a silent majority that works and contributes to the country’s economic prosperity.”

The transport associations of the Ile-de-France (IDFM) estimate the damage caused by burnt buses and other destruction at “at least 20 million euros”.

Protests continue to subside

The situation calmed down further on Tuesday night. According to the authorities, the number of arrests in the greater Paris area fell again, major incidents were not reported. President Emmanuel Macron visited a police barracks in the 17th arrondissement together with Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin in the evening and held talks in the police prefecture of Paris shortly after midnight, as the Elysée Palace announced.







17 people were arrested in Ile-de-France by 11:30 p.m. – after 40 the previous evening and 400 on Thursday last week. The massive presence of 45,000 security forces was maintained. The President ordered this “to support the return to peace and order,” said Macron’s environment.

In the Bessières barracks, Macron spoke to police officers, special forces and firefighters “to thank them for their efforts over the past few days and to assure them of their support,” it said. The visit was not announced in advance.

Since the death of 17-year-old Nahel by a police bullet during a traffic check last Tuesday, France has been shaken by massive riots, especially at night. There were repeated looting, arson attacks and violent confrontations between police officers and rioters. More than 3,000 people have been arrested across the country since the riots began.