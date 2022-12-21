«Our priority is and will continue to be the public school; This is not enough to go out in a demonstration, but we continue in the fight. This is how the representative of CC OO announced the suspension of the demonstration called this Wednesday by her union and by the UGT and Sterm in defense of the public school, which was finally reduced to a concentration due to the limited follow-up.

Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the San Esteban palace, the seat of the regional government, at seven in the afternoon to demand the reversal of the cuts, with measures such as the reduction of ratios and school days and the increase in staff guidance in institutes.

The protesters, who believe that the evaluation sessions that are being held these days in schools and institutes prevented more teachers from participating in the protest, decided not to demonstrate on Gran Vía as planned. The three convening unions insisted on remarking that their “fight for public schools does not end here. We will continue to call demonstrations and the necessary acts. The Sidi union, the majority among Murcian teachers, did not call the protest, but decided to join and participated in the concentration.