Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United States on Wednesday, December 21, his first trip abroad since the Russian offensive in Ukraine began. The president plans to meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden and address Congress to seek to consolidate the United States’ political and financial commitment to Ukraine, which has resisted the Russian invasion for almost 10 months.

As Russia’s offensive against Ukraine marks 300 days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a visit that had been kept secret until confirmed by the White House on Tuesday night.

This is the Ukrainian leader’s first trip abroad since the start of the Russian aggression against his country on February 24.

During his few hours in the US capital, Zelensky will meet with his US counterpart Joe Biden and the latter’s security advisers at the White House.

Subsequently, both leaders will participate in a joint press conference. Finally, the Ukrainian head of state will go to the Capitol to deliver a speech before the Senate and the House of Representatives. He is expected to thank parliamentarians for their political and financial support and ask them to continue this effort as public fatigue over the war in Ukraine grows.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced nearly $2 billion in new military aid for Ukraine, including a battery of Patriot missiles to help kyiv defend against Russian missile incursions.







