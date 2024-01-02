The construction company Eneas SA, a specialist in demolitions, has already completed the demolition of the last buildings of the Civil Guard barracks that remained in the Ángel Bruna premises. It did so after the completion of the demolition works on the main housing blocks, declared in ruins in July and evicted in August. Only the building that was renovated after the 1990 terrorist attack has remained standing.

This same company has already begun to remove the mountains of debris that emerged after the collapse. This waste is transported to an authorized management company. Two weeks ago, the transfers to the old Antonio Arévalo school of the last services that remained there began: Citizen Security, Judicial Police, Rock Teams, the technological crimes and gender violence units and the administrative services of the Fifth Company.

Once these works are finished, the earthworks for the construction of the new barracks will immediately begin. The new facilities, which will be built on the same plot as the current ones, will have two different spaces: an administrative one, which will house all of the displaced official offices, and another for housing, which will include one hundred and two floors, as well as a student residence. . The construction period for the new barracks is 30 months and will cost 31 million euros.

The 86 families who lived there were evicted throughout the month of August. They received notice that they had to abandon their homes due to structural deterioration and the need to demolish the facilities, for safety.