The Venezuelan coach Cesar Farías He resigned this Tuesday from the technical direction of the Golden Eagles of Colombiaa club he had joined in the middle of last year and which qualified for the 2024 Copa Libertadores.

The Colombian team reported in a statement that “Farías presented his resignation from the position of coach of the Águilas Doradas professional team.”

(Rohan Dennis: these are the first images after the death of his wife, video)(Heartbreaking message from the family of the former cyclist who was run over at the end of the year)

To Peru?

To him and his entire work group, thank you very much for the time shared in the Golden Family and success in whatever lies ahead for your professional career,” the information added.

Farías leaves the Colombian team amid rumors that linked him to the academic Peruvian, club that already announced the Argentine Fabian Bustos as his new coach.

During his time in Colombia, the former coach of Venezuela and Boliviaa finished with his team as leader of the regular phase of the Colombian Clausura Tournament with 44 points, the product of 12 wins and eight draws.

However, the set of Black river He deflated in the semifinal home runs and added just eight points in Group A, which placed him behind the Junior champion, who accumulated 13, and Sports Tolimawhich reached 12 units.

In the Colombia Cup, those led by Farías were eliminated in the quarterfinals at the hands of Atlético Nacional, who won the two matches of the key 0-3 and 2-1.

(Rohan Dennis: murder of his wife hits important cycling team)