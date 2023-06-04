The source, who preferred not to be identified, stated that “the Iraqi authorities have received 50 ISIS members from the Syrian Democratic Forces.”

He added that the extremists “will be investigated and tried before the Iraqi judiciary,” according to “Agence France Presse.”

Also, according to the Iraqi government source, “168 families will be placed in the Al-Jadaa center” located south of Mosul, provided that they undergo “a stage of psychological rehabilitation, and after making sure that there are no cases of retaliation by tribal sheikhs in their areas, they will be returned to their areas of residence.”

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, these extremists were being held by the Syrian Democratic Forces in Al-Hasakah Governorate, northeastern Syria.

