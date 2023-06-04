“Up: a high adventure“, the successful Disney-Pixar film, won the Oscars and the hearts of fans in 2009. After 14 years, the fiction returned but not as a sequel but with a short film entitled “carl’s date“. In this story, Carl Fredricksen will have his first date since the tragic death of his wife Ellie. He has made amends and is ready to give himself another chance at love.

The production, written and directed by Bob Peterson, was released several years ago and fans have only waited for details of its release. Now you can finally see the light.

“Carl’s Date”: when is it released in theaters?

Initially, “Carl’s date” was scheduled to be released via streaming on Disney +. However, the studio announced that it will finally hit theaters on June 16, 2023. It will be screened just before “Elemental”, the new Pixar movie and the one that could even end up being in the background.

In the case of Peru, the short film can be seen from one day before: June 15. In this way, Peruvian fans will be able to avoid spoilers of all kinds and enjoy the outcome of Carl Fredricksen’s story.

What happened in “Up”?

Carl Fredricksen is a retired salesman whose life has seemed meaningless since the loss of his wife. One day, she decides to tie thousands of balloons to his house and set sail in search of an adventure, not suspecting that she would take Russell (an explorer) with her. This is how this unlikely duo faces challenges, becomes best friends, and discovers that they have many reasons to fight.

In the end, both decide to return to the city. Carl becomes the father figure that Russell never had, while the scout becomes the son that the lord could not have with his late wife.

