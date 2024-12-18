The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) files a criminal complaint against Apple’s subsidiary in France; According to the accusation, the company used minerals from illegal mines in the country. The judicial action was announced on Monday, December 16, 2024 by the law firm of Robert Amsterdam and other criminal lawyers on behalf of the African executive. Representatives point out that there could be similar cases in the coming months: “but Apple is undoubtedly one of the most important targets due to its financial strength and its insistent communication about: ‘We are doing good for the planet'”. The complaint indicates that Cupertino’s supply chain is “contaminated” in the Congo.

The complaint against Apple

The government of the capital, Kinshasa, claims that Apple knowingly used illegally mined tin, tantalum and tungsten in the country for the production of essential electronic components of its iPhones, iPad and Mac. These three minerals are essential for the manufacture of printed circuit boards, capacitors and components that allow the operation of touch screens and vibration devices of devices. smartphones.

It was decided to file the complaint in France, instead of in the United States, where Apple has its headquarters, because the laws of the European country would be “more favorable” for this type of complaint. As reported ReutersIn March 2024, a US federal court ruled that there was insufficient basis to convict Apple and other companies for alleged child labor in cobalt mining in the African country. The two cases are not related.

DRC lawyers allege that Apple established an opaque purchasing system to hide the origin of the minerals. According to the complaint, the Cupertino company did not directly purchase the materials, but instead used intermediaries to deceive consumers and hide the role of illegal mines in production. Apple rejects all accusations. A company spokesperson told the BBC: “We are deeply committed to responsible sourcing.”. The company says it has already ordered its suppliers to stop buying tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold from both the DRC and Rwanda. According to Bloomberg, Apple also emphasizes that most of the minerals used in its products come from recycled materials, including “99% of the tungsten.”.

The issue would be especially delicate because it also affects the ITSCI certification system, a program financed by the metallurgical industry to control the handling, distribution and origin of minerals. Congo’s lawyers, cited by Reutersexplain that this system was discredited by the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), an organization that brings together more than 500 companies, including Apple. RMI has reportedly suspended ITSCI from its list of approved programs until 2025, criticizing its ineffectiveness in controlling high-risk locations.

The mineral problem in the Congo

The eastern region of the DRC, in particular the provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri, has been at the center of armed conflicts for more than 30 years. This border area with Rwanda, Uganda and Burandi is one of the richest in Africa in minerals. According to the US Geological Survey, cited by Bloomberg, the DRC and Rwanda produce more than 60% of the world’s tantalum used for portable electronics. A wealth that, instead of promoting development, fuels violence and instability.

Armed groups accused of serious human rights violations operate in the mineral areas of the eastern border of the Congo. According to numerous reports from international humanitarian organizations, these groups use child labor and the illegal mineral trade to purchase weapons and ammunition.perpetuating a cycle of violence that has already caused millions of deaths and displacement.

The situation has been further complicated by the alleged involvement of Rwanda. According to UN reports, cited by Reutersmany suspected smuggled minerals pass through border points between the DRC and Rwanda, especially in the Great Lakes region. The DRC government not only accuses the African country of being a corridor for smuggling, but also of “actively supporting certain armed groups in the region”, in particular the March 23 Movement (M23) operating in North Kivu. This rebel group, active mainly in the province of North Kivu, was born in 2012 from an uprising of former Congolese army soldiers and is one of the main destabilization forces in eastern Congo.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.