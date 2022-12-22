Madrid.- Shakira is getting closer to moving permanently to USA together with his two children to start a new life after the alleged infidelity that Gerard Piqué played with a 23-year-old student, Clara Chia Marti.

various media in Spain They have announced the conditions for all those who wish to acquire the millionaire mansion where the former soccer player and the Colombian singer lived as a family, together with Sasha and Milan.

We recommend you read…

Weeks ago it was confirmed that the ex-partner would have reached a legal separation agreement, where the woman from Barranquilla obtained custody of the two minors, so they will move with her to Miami to protect the mental health of the children before the end of the their parents’ relationship.

Therefore, the expensive house where the family lived Barcelona It was put up for sale so they could split the proceeds.

We recommend you read…

The agreement to which the 35-year-old Catalan and the interpreter of ‘January Day’ arrived, supposedly stipulates that Clara Chia Marti, who is Piqué’s new partner and apparently the third discord among celebrities, could not move to the property where they lived together, so it had to be sold.

It should be noted that selling said residence is not an easy task at all, since according to Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquez of the program ‘Mamarazzis‘, the celebrity had some requirements in connection with the sale of the house.

Because Shakira is a world star, she was forced to put certain terms to prevent photographs of the interior of your home from being leaked, and that way you cannot profit from them, which is why the real estate company could become strict with any buyer.

Likewise, the real estate agency will not publish photographs of the impressive mansion where the legendary singer lived with the former Barcelona defender.

But that is not all, but those interested must verify that they have the necessary money to acquire the property, otherwise they will not even be able to go and see it, since the house is valued at 14 million euros.