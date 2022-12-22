Title 42 has become the focal point of the debate on illegal immigration in the United States, which this year reached a record high.

This is a measure imposed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic and the term of former President Donald Trump, and which remained in effect during the management of his successor, Joe Biden.

This measure allows the United States to automatically expel most illegal immigrants arriving at its southern border, without giving them the opportunity to apply for asylum, on the grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19 in detention facilities.

In April, American health authorities pointed out that Title 42 was no longer necessary from the point of view of preventing the spread of the disease, and in November a federal judge ruled that the measure should be revoked this Wednesday (21).

However, attorneys general of 19 US states governed by the Republican Party intervened and asked that the measure remain in effect, claiming that the Biden administration’s lack of immigration policies created humanitarian chaos in the southern United States and in other states and that the end of Title 42 could aggravate it.

Faced with this request, the US Supreme Court temporarily maintained Title 42 on Monday (19) and reported that it would make a decision on its validity after manifestations by the parties involved, while the case continues to be processed in lower courts.

In arguments sent to the US Supreme Court on Tuesday (20), the Biden administration agreed that maintaining Title 42 no longer makes sense due to the CDC’s position that it is no longer valid from a health point of view. However, the government asked that the measure remain in effect until next Tuesday (27), so that it can adapt to the change.

“This brief continuation of the term would allow the government to prepare again for a full return to operations under Title 8

[norma que regula imigração e solicitações de asilo]with new policies tailored to the aftermath of the end of Title 42 rules – a complex multi-agency effort with political, operational and foreign relations dimensions that were suspended or partially undone in light of the administrative term [da medida de 2020]”, justified the government.

Record

On Tuesday, the Tennessee government reported that it has been informed that the US immigration authority plans to release single adult immigrants in the state pending court proceedings.

“We already have a national security crisis at our border and the Biden administration’s attempt to repeal Title 42 will only encourage more illegal crossings. It is not compassionate to perpetuate a problem that leads to further exploitation and trafficking,” said Governor Bill Lee.

“Seven thousand people enter our country illegally every day. This crisis is too big to ignore, and the only way to stop it is to secure the border. Placing the onus on the states is not the solution, and we should not bear the brunt of the failures of the federal government,” added Lee, who said he was studying legal action against the Biden administration.

The mayor’s office in the city of El Paso, Texas, which borders Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, announced that it would maintain a state of emergency even after the Supreme Court temporarily upheld Title 42. “We will continue to proceed as if Title 42 had been suspended ”, said Mayor Oscar Leeser.

On Monday, the Texas government sent buses with migrants to New York and Chicago, repeating what the state and Florida had done in previous months to put pressure on Democratic strongholds.

The cities of San Luis, Arizona, and Denver, Colorado, also declared a state of emergency due to the massive arrival of immigrants in recent days.

In the last fiscal year (October 1, 2021 to September 30 of this year), the United States recorded a record in the number of flagrantes of illegal migration at the southern border, with 2.7 million records. The previous highest mark was 1.9 million cases, in fiscal year 2021.

The increase in migration of people from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, countries experiencing serious political and economic crises, was one of the main reasons for the record recorded in 2022, but the humanitarian crisis in Haiti and the security crisis in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras (although Central America’s overall share of total migration flows to the United States has declined, migration from that region has returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Council on Foreign Relations think tank) also contributed.