After a complicated ending, FC Barcelona opted to release Memphis Depay, after the player’s complex position in the last hours, where he refused to train with the goal of forcing his departure. The culés reached an agreement for the transfer of the Dutchman for a figure of around three million euros plus some goal bonuses, and today they are on the hunt to find the replacement for the PSV player in the winter transfer window.
One of the names that has been linked the most with Barcelona as a replacement for Memphis for days is the Belgian Ferreira Carrasco, even the culés sought a change of players to which Atlético de Madrid refused. Despite this, the option for the mattress player to join Xavi’s squad is still alive, however, the team from the capital of Spain does not want losses and put a clear and forceful condition to release the sprinter.
The club wants to avoid a drama with Carrasco, for which they are willing to give up the winger for the rest of the season as long as the agreement includes an obligation to buy to pay in July for the figure of 20 million euros, this being the A key movement so that the Catalan team can take the selected by Belgium in Qatar 2022. The mattress makers are not willing to negotiate under any other scenario and the FC Barcelona board of directors is already analyzing whether it is prudent financially and sportingly speaking to accept this condition.
#demand #Atlético #Madrid #Carrasco
