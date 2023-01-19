Movie | Actor Alec Baldwin is charged with manslaughter

The accident that led to the death of cameraman Halyna Hutchins happened when Hollywood star Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene at a ranch in October 2021. In addition to Baldwin, Gutierrez Reed, who was responsible for the use of weapons, will be charged. Assistant Director Halls is in plea bargaining.

Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with manslaughter, reports news agency Reuters.

RustIn October 2021, a fatal shooting occurred during the shooting of the film.

Accident happened when Hollywood star Baldwin was rehearsing for a scene on a ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the gun he was holding went off. The gun Baldwin used was a prop gun that for some reason had been loaded with real cartridges.

The bullet hit the photographer Halyna to Hutchins, who was flown to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 48-year-old director of the film was also wounded in the shooting Joel Souza.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Rust.

Other along with For ABC News in a December 2021 interview, Baldwin denied being responsible for the cameraman’s death.

In August, the New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said it was considering charging up to four people, including Baldwin. Sources who remain anonymous have told For the LA Timesthat the prosecutors have focused on the persons who handled the weapon on the day of the accident, i.e. were part of the so-called “maintenance chain”.

The 24-year-old supervised the use of weapons in the filming Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who also served as a props assistant. Before the accident, Gutierrez Reed had complained about too few employees, but he too had received reprimands for, among other things, shotguns left on the set.

Gutierrez Reed has admitted to loading the guns on the day of the accident and to having checked Baldwin’s gun before the fatal exercises. After lunch, however, he didn’t do it anymore, because the gun was locked in the safe during the lunch break.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC says Gutierrez Reed will also be charged with manslaughter.

Lethal weapon was also handled by the veteran filmmaker David Halls, who served as Rust’s first assistant director and safety coordinator. According to witnesses, Halls handed the gun to Baldwin and said it was “cold,” meaning it was unloaded.

Halls is of The Wall Street Journal has agreed to plea bargaining, where he admits to being guilty of negligent handling of a deadly weapon.

The gun used in the injury shot was a so-called prop gun.

At 42 years old widow of the deceased Hutchin Matthew Hutchins filed a civil suit in February 2022 against Baldwin and other producers of the film.

According to him, the tragedy was caused by the cost-saving measures and carelessness of the producers, with which he referred, among other things, to the hiring of inexperienced workers and to the fact that the filming did not react in any way to the near-miss situations that had already happened before.

There had already been two damage shots during filming. Just hours before the fatal accident, several production employees had marched off the set in protest. The employees were dissatisfied with the working conditions, including long working hours and travel.

Last October, however, the widow’s family reached a tentative settlement with Baldwin and other producers.

“I’m not interested in blaming [tuottajia tai Baldwinia]. All of us believe that Halyna’s death was a terrible accident,” Matthew Hutchins said at the time.

of New Mexico In April, the Occupational Health and Safety Agency issued a severe reprimand to the film’s producers and ordered them to pay a fine of around 126,000 euros. The basis for the fine was the safety violations that led to Hutchins’ death.

According to the authorities, the people in charge of the production “showed clear indifference” to the safety of the workers. The case is currently in the appeals process, as the producers have denied wrongdoing.

In addition to Baldwin, the producers of the Rust film are Ryan Smith, Nathan Klingher, Ryan Winterstern, Matt DelPiano and Anjul Nigam. According to Baldwin, Smith, through his production company Rust Movie Productions, was primarily responsible for day-to-day operations.