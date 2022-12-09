The president of the Association of Farmers of the Río Fuerte Sur, César Galaviz, demanded yesterday that Food Security of Mexico (Segalmex) pay the support of 200 pesos per ton for coverage to the producers of corn. It is not possible that after months of committing those props not yet delivered to the men of the field. Even, that they are hindered with the procedures they have to carry out to access that support.

It is true that they are already being given that support for to the sector, but it is a dropper.

They are not even fulfilling the commitment that they once again made to grant them to a certain number of producers per week.

We recommend you read:

The demand of the leader of the farmers of Valle del Fuerte it contrasts with the position of state officials who make happy accounts because, according to them, they are complying.