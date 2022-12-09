Italy celebrated this Friday the approval of the European Union for the construction of an electrical corridor with Tunisia. This work will be the first infrastructure between a community country and a third party that has European funding.

The submarine interconnection will extend over 200 kilometers and will allow the passage of 600 MW of direct current through the Mediterraneanindicated the Italian Executive, led by Giorgia Meloni, who described this new energy union between Europe and Africa as “historic”.

(Also read: Croatia vs. Brazil: face to face for the World Cup semifinal in Qatar)

“It is in the destiny of Italy to become a new energy center for the entire European continent, and it is our mission to intensify cooperation with Africa to attract investment and development,” Meloni added in a statement after the Italian environment ministry approved the construction.

The European Union will finance the work with 307 million Community budget through the Connecting Europe Facility (“CEF”) funds, while its development will fall into the hands of the Italian energy company Terna, private capital, and STEG, the Tunisian electricity operator.

(Also read: 5 dissidents die in combat and 9 more are captured in Nariño)

According to Terna, one of the main electricity infrastructure managers in Europe, the corridor will contribute “to the integration of electricity markets, to the security of energy supply and, above all, to the increase in the production of energy from renewable sources in Europe and Africa and the diversification of sources“.

It is a strategic infrastructure for our country and for Europe, which could contribute significantly

The approval of the work comes at a time when the European Union seeks to increase its sources of energy supply to reduce dependence on Russiawhile trying to counteract Moscow’s influence on the African continent.

“This is a strategic infrastructure for our country and for Europe, which can significantly contribute to energy independence, the security of the electrical system and the development of renewable sources,” Stefano Donnarumma, Terna’s managing director, said in a statement.

(You may be interested in: Batteries: this is how they analyze young people to steal them at Christmas)

In your strategic plan, the company plans to develop connections from Italy to France, Greece, Switzerland and Austria. The approval of the project comes after Spain, France and Portugal signed an agreement last month to build a green energy corridor that will replace the failed MidCat project after the refusal of Paris.

The European Union applauded the pact reached by the three countries in the current contextmarked by the urgent need to strengthen its connections in order to achieve energy autonomy.

EFE