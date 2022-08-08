Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is a distinguished annual event for lovers of marine activities and events, and to promote the practice of competitive sports of all kinds in a sustainable manner. Fishing and marine sports enthusiasts flock every year to attend the exhibition to discover the latest fishing gear, water skiing and windsurfing equipment, diving, kayaking and parasailing, boats, water bikes, and other cruise supplies.

The new edition of the Abu Dhabi Fishing Fair is characterized by a noticeable increase in the number of exhibitors and brands in the “fishing equipment and marine sports” sector, in an effort to meet the interests of a wide range of amateurs, professionals and specialists alike, and to attract new segments of those interested in these interesting activities.

The upcoming 19th edition of the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition “Abu Dhabi 2022” will be held from September 26 to October 2, organized by the Emirates Falconers Club, and officially sponsored by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center. The event will be held, and the sponsor of the “hunting weapons” sector is Caracal International, the silver sponsor is Q Properties Real Estate, the visitor experience partner is Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, Polaris Specialized Sports Equipment, and the Luxury Cart Group, and the event sponsor is Smart Design. The Royal Tent Company, and the automotive partner ARP Emirates, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The exhibition, the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa region, is an important opportunity to highlight the brands of the participating companies and increase customer loyalty through extensive marketing and promotional campaigns, and many specialized exhibitors consider it the most appropriate way to attract the audience and promote the target industries.

Many local and international companies specialized in the marine equipment industry expressed their great enthusiasm to participate, noting that their presence in the Abu Dhabi exhibition has become a basic need to promote their brands, as the event represents a great opportunity to introduce new products to visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in particular.

The Abu Dhabi Show brings together a wide range of audiences from boat owners to camping enthusiasts, as well as fishermen and enthusiasts in other similar sports. These groups of the public have different requirements that include fish freezing boxes, first aid kits and all camping equipment for sea fishing trips.

The exhibits of the “Fishing and Marine Sports Equipments” sector also include fishing rods and rods, fishing baits, fishing hooks, oars, remote control boats, water bikes, and marine scooters.

105 thousand visitors

Several marine clubs, associations, manufacturers and producers of fishing gear and accessories, hand and power boats and water sports equipment are also expected to participate.

The 18th edition (Abu Dhabi 2021) attracted more than 105,000 visitors, and was held on an area of ​​50,000 square meters, with the participation of more than 680 exhibitors and brands from 44 countries that were keen to display their latest innovations through 11 diverse sectors.

The exhibition includes 11 sectors: arts and crafts, equestrian, falconry, hunting and safari trips, hunting and camping equipment, hunting weapons, environmental and cultural heritage preservation projects, outdoor recreation vehicles and equipment, veterinary products and services, fishing and marine sports equipment, and specialized media.