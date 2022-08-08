Umm Al Quwain (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received, in his office at the Emiri Diwan, Dr. Muhammad Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and the accompanying delegation. During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the authority’s strategic plan, the most important projects it is working on, and the current and future goals that the authority seeks to achieve in light of the state’s directions in the field of endowments and Islamic affairs. His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, praised the efforts made by the authority in raising religious awareness and promoting the principles and concepts of Islamic culture in society. Dr. Mohammed Al Kaabi and his accompanying delegation thanked His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah for the reception, stressing their keenness to continue working on community projects and the distinguished services provided by the authority. The meeting was attended by Salem Al-Zahmi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah.