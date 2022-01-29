Sinaloa.- Yesterday, I continued delivery of tomatoes to several communities of the municipality of San Ignacio, Sinaloa.

They were more than 20 tons of freshly cut tomato that were shared between hundreds of families of Coyotitán, Piaxtla de Abajo, Piaxtla de Arriba, Lomas del Pedregal, La Cacharola and El Pujido.

Former mayor Iván Ernesto Báez Martínez, an agricultural and livestock entrepreneur, who for several years has been carrying out these altruistic actions in the municipality, mentioned that they are already preparing with the other supports that will be delivered next week, which will consist of potato, carton juices, chicken and egg, and called on the population to be alert so as not to be left without this benefit, which he said, is without exception of person.

Read more: Coronavirus Sinaloa: latest news today January 29 on Covid-19

Báez Martínez added that the entire municipality will be served, so that no one is left without this help that seeks to alleviate a little the effects of the financial crisis of households.