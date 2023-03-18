United Kingdom.- Prince William of Wales revealed that he has been working in conjunction with the groundswell organization to create a short film looking to raise funds, during his most recent participation in a homeless charity campaign.

However, according to ‘Daily Mail‘, he prince william made a strong statement about the campaign, which managed to get the world’s attention.

And it is that according to the indications of the grandson of the Queen isabel II, his mother, Diana Princess of Wales I would be beyond disappointed that despite the time there is still no progress with poverty.

the husband of Kate Middleton told what he considers Lady Di I could think about everything that is happening in the world.

“I think that i would be disappointed that we still have not made progress in terms of addressing homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it ”, is a fragment of the words of the rightful heir to the British throne.

In addition, William of Wales added: “My mother introduced me to the issue of homelessness from a very young age and I am very happy that she did,” he explained, leaving that Princess Diana did an excellent job of mothering while she was alive, because he taught the value and importance of a home.

The next king of England pointed out that he does the same thing with his children that Diana of Wales did with him, wishing that they have the same kind heart as she did.

It should be noted that just last year, the eldest son of King Carlos III and Lady Di was interested and totally committed to eradicating the problem of people who have no place in the United Kingdom, something that he made one of his priorities.