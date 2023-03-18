Just before a necessary Extension of the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain over the Black Sea the United Nations are working flat out to find a solution. Everything will be done to ensure a continuation, and the parties involved are in contact with Russia, Ukraine and Turkey, said UN emergency aid coordinator Martin Griffiths on Friday before the UN Security Council in New York.

There is a dispute between Moscow and the other contracting parties over the extension of the agreement: Russia only wants to authorize the export for 60 more days, but the text actually provides for an automatic extension of 120 days, provided no party objects. A change to the agreement, which would also include a new 60-day period, would have to be confirmed by all parties involved and cannot be announced unilaterally. The current rule expires on Sunday.



After the war of aggression against Ukraine began a good year ago, the Russian Navy also blocked the neighboring country’s Black Sea ports. The agreement on the Black Sea Grain Initiative was mediated by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 and provides for the release of Ukrainian ports for grain exports, among other things.

Griffiths further said on Friday, progress was being made in implementing a parallel agreement on the export of Russian food and fertilizers, but there are still other hurdles, particularly with regard to payment systems. Moscow complains that Western sanctions are hampering the export of Russian products. In addition, Russia intends to re-use its pipeline for ammonia through Ukraine, which is currently not in operation.