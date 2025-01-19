He Betis He was defeated on Saturday at the Benito Villamarín against the Deportivo Alavés (1-3). The team led by Manuel Pellegrini accumulate tthree defeats in the last week and hopes to start changing their dynamic next weekend when he visits the Majorca. Looking ahead to the next matchday in which the Verdiblancos will face the Verdiblancos, the Chilean coach will have few options to compose his defense for the problems that the team has on both sides.

And yesterday at the Benito Villamarín Ricardo Rodríguez, Romain Perraud and Youssouf Sabaly They had setbacks that compromised Pellegrini. The Swiss international had to be Substituted before the break due to physical problems. Romain Perraud replaced him and in the second half he saw the direct red for a foul on Carlos Vicente. As for Youssouf Sabaly, Pellegrini left him on the bench after the break, bringing on Natan. In the absence of medical examinations, Pellegrini pointed out that Both Sabaly and Ricardo Rodríguez have muscle injuries and “I don’t think they can be back for at least two or three weeks.”. Perraud will have to serve a one-match suspension.

Bellerín, Aitor and Alcázar, also in the infirmary

In addition to the losses of these three sides, those of Héctor Bellerín and Aitor Ruibal. The first has not been available to the coach since the visit to Athletic at the beginning of November due to “sesamoiditis with edema in the right foot” from which he is still recovering. As for the second, he was injured during the visit to Montjuic last Wednesday with a sprained ankle.

Manuel Pellegrini will therefore not have – in principle – any full-backs to visit Mallorca next Saturday and will also have more limitations when it comes to going to the reserve team, since Lucas Alcazar (who still hopes to make his debut with the first team but who has featured on several summoned lists), is also injured.









Possible scheme change

In the final stretch of the match against Alavés and numerically inferior to the rival, Pellegrini decided letting the bands cover Natan (left) and Altimira (right). The coach has to look for solutions to this problem while the club works on closing the arrival of reinforcements, in any case the incorporation of a full-back is not the absolute priority right now since there is more urgency in closing the loan operation for Antony and that of a forward to be determined.

Occupying the sides is presented as a challenge for Pellegrini who, therefore, will also have difficulties in making up other areas of the pitch such as the center of the defense. He only has three players for this position (Bartra, Diego Llorente and Natan), but choosing to adapt one of them to one of the full-backs would leave him with no more options among the first team players. Nobel Mendy, projected as the fourth center back, was sent off with a straight red card last Friday in the Betis Deportivo-Real Madrid Castilla match and will not be able to be used by Pellegrini either.

Given these circumstances, Pellegrini could choose to modify his scheme in order to get the most out of the players he has available without having to resort to changing positional players. The Chilean now has a clean week of matches to study how to approach the clash against Mallorca.