After recently improving form, ski racer Linus Straßer suffered another disappointment in Wengen. Germany’s best slalom skier only finished 13th in the classic on the Lauberhorn. The 32-year-old will have to wait for his first podium finish this season. The outstanding Norwegians celebrated a triple success in Switzerland. Atle Lie McGrath triumphed ahead of his compatriots Timon Haugan and Henrik Kristoffersen. Straßer’s teammate Anton Tremmel finished 28th. After three zero numbers in a row, Straßer recently finished sixth and fourth in Madonna di Campiglio and Adelboden. In Wengen he didn’t take the last risk in the first round and was initially in seventh place. In the final he drove strongly up to the steep slope, but then fell back. There were “good passages,” said Straßer at the ARD microphone. What he lacks a bit is consistency over two runs. The next slaloms will take place next Sunday in Kitzbühel and three days later in Schladming. Last season, Straßer won both of the traditional events in Austria.