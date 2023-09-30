Saturday, September 30, 2023, 09:15

















Deeply excited, the first students of the Degree in Veterinary Medicine arrived this week at the campus of the Catholic University of Murcia, who will be trained in complete and modern facilities, equipped with the most innovative technology, based on advanced simulation environments. The degree is taught in bilingual face-to-face mode, with students of different nationalities, mainly Spanish, French and Italian. Likewise, it stands out for including growing veterinary disciplines in its curriculum, such as physiotherapy, animal welfare and aquaculture, which complement the students’ clinical training.

The qualification has cutting-edge clinical simulators in Europe, such as the TraumaFX® Advanced Canine Medical Trainer (K9 Diesel), as well as the removable canine phantom for ultrasound, X-ray and CT. Also facilities such as the Anatomical Model Room, the Simulated Clinical Hospital, the Virtual Dissection Room and the Dissection and Necropsy Room, which allow working in multiple physiological and pathological situations and managing complex clinical scenarios in conditions similar to real life.

Students will be able to carry out clinical practices in both the Small Animal Hospital and the Large Animal Hospital itself.