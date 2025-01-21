The definitive trick to clean the television screen without damaging it and making it shiny

Cleaning television screens has always been a topic of interest for technology users. As televisions have evolved into increasingly thinner and more sophisticated models, so have the techniques needed to keep them in pristine condition. Modern displays, especially those with LED, OLED or QLED technology, require special attention to prevent incorrect products or methods from damaging them. And while these screens are designed to be durable, they are extremely sensitive to inappropriate cleaning products and techniques.

The accumulation of dust, fingerprints and smudges can dull the image and sometimes even compromise the operation of the television. Therefore, finding a cleaning method that is effective and safe is essential. However, in the vast world of commercial solutions and home hacks, there is one simple, yet foolproof trick that is gaining popularity among techies. This method promises to leave the screen sparkling and damage-free.

Maintaining a television not only involves ensuring a clear picture, but also prolonging the life of the device. High-definition screens, despite being more resistant than their previous versions, are very susceptible to damage when abrasive products or improper cleaning methods are used.

In addition to commercial products, there are also home remedies that, although effective, can be equally harmful if not used correctly. That is why the definitive trick that we are going to share is considered by many to be the safest and most efficient, since it uses a simple and accessible mixture: isopropyl alcohol and water. This solution, which can be easily prepared at home, has been proven effective in removing stains and residue without disturbing the integrity of the screen.

The secret behind this technique lies in the exact proportion of the ingredients. The ideal mixture is one part isopropyl alcohol to two parts water. Isopropyl alcohol, which is commonly used to clean electronic surfaces due to its ability to evaporate quickly, is combined with water to dilute its concentration and prevent it from being too harsh on the screen. This 1:2 ratio is not only effective in removing grease and dust, but also ensures that the screen is not affected by moisture or harmful chemical residues.

To apply this solution, the first thing to do is turn off the television and disconnect it from the electrical current. This is not only a safety measure, but also allows you to better see smudges and dirt on the screen. Next, you should prepare a microfiber cloth, which is the recommended material due to its softness and ability to clean without leaving residue. The cloth should be lightly moistened with the alcohol and water mixture; It is crucial that you do not apply it directly to the screen, as excess moisture could seep into the edges and damage the internal components.





Step by step process

With the cloth prepared, the next step is to clean the screen with gentle, circular movements. Start from the top of the screen towards the bottom. This movement not only allows for more effective cleaning, but also prevents dust or particles from falling onto already cleaned areas. It is important not to press hard; Movements must be delicate, as the screen could be damaged if too much pressure is applied.

While the isopropyl alcohol and water mixture is effective at removing most stains and fingerprints, for tougher stains or residue that has accumulated over time, it can be applied a second time. However, it should always be done in moderation, as excess moisture can be harmful. If persistent stains are observed, the cloth can be lightly moistened again with the mixture, but it should never be sprayed directly on the screen.

Why choose this mix?

Unlike other products, isopropyl alcohol evaporates quickly, meaning it doesn’t leave any moisture on your screen. This makes it a perfect ally for cleaning electronic devices, since it does not compromise the internal components or leave dangerous residues.

Mixing with water, for its part, dilutes the alcohol, reducing its concentration so that it is not too aggressive. This is particularly important on delicate screens such as those on modern televisions, which have special protective layers and coatings that can deteriorate if exposed to products that are too strong. Additionally, this homemade solution is inexpensive and easy to make, making it an accessible option for any user.

Cleaning your TV screen correctly doesn’t have to be complicated or dangerous. With the right mixture of isopropyl alcohol and water, you can ensure effective, safe and economical cleaning. By following the proper steps and using the right equipment, anyone can keep their TV clean, stain-free, and looking pristine, without compromising the integrity of the screen. This simple trick not only provides spectacular results, but also helps extend the life of your TV, ensuring it stays in top condition for much longer.