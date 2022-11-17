The lawyer of the only accused of beheading Jesús María B. in 2019 in Castro Urdiales (Cantabria) has given a turn in his line of defense, after two weeks of trial. Although she is still demanding the free acquittal of her client and partner of the deceased, Carmen Merino, 61, has raised the alternative to the court that she had committed a crime of covering up an alleged murderer of the man, who would have sent her the head of who was her boyfriend, of whom only the skull has been found. This was delivered by a neighbor of the defendant, who kept it in her home to do a favor for her friend, who now wants to involve her. The Prosecutor’s Office, which claims 25 years in prison, while the family of the deceased requests permanent reviewable prison. This has accused Merino of having personally carried out the “macabre task” of dismembering the deceased “for an economic motive.”

The session of conclusions and reports has allowed the lawyer to raise this subsidiary or alternative request, in the event that the jury does not opt ​​for free acquittal. The lawyer has insisted that only her head has been found of the body and that this part appeared at the house of her friend and neighbor. The defendant maintained that in the box that she delivered in March 2019 to her close friend there were “sex toys” that she was ashamed of when investigators saw. But this friend got fed up and opened the box, inside which she discovered the skull on September 29 of that year. The defender has maintained that it has not been clarified who or how the relaxant drugs detected in the analyzes of the skull of Jesús María B. were supplied. “The procedure has been worse than a disaster”, he has settled, after admitting that he does not know who I would send that “cover-up” that you have requested at the last minute, but requesting that an investigation be made of who it could be.

The Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution exercised by the deceased’s family have tried to dismantle these theses. The prosecutor has indicated, according to the evidence in Castro Urdiales before a popular jury, that the alleged perpetrator of the event prepared the crime by searching the Internet for how long it takes for a body to decompose or if the death of her partner would allow her to continue collecting her pension. The public prosecutor has recited that CM “stockpiled” the drug found in the skull and that, after the dates on which it deduces that the alleged murder was committed, between February 12 and 13, 2019, judging by the disappearance of the male, she “bought disinfectant material, garbage bags and three bottles of whiskey because she had to dismember it and eliminate evidence.” Alcohol has attributed it to the attempt to disinhibit himself to attack it: “The expert report reveals that she is not a psychopath.”

The prosecutor has broken down the woman’s story and the contradictions about the supposed trip that Jesús María B. had undertaken just when he was supposed to have been murdered with a supposed friend whose identity has not been known either. Likewise, he has detailed different versions of the defendant, in provisional prison since 2019, regarding the telephone lines of her partner when she did not show signs of life. “CM knew that they were going to investigate her and gave her friend her mortal remains; On the fateful September 28, she found the skull, had a nervous breakdown, and called her sister and the Civil Guard, ”the Prosecutor’s Office recalled. She is she has added that her suspect went to her friend’s house as a result of the commotion, but to tell her that “they should have warned her” before alerting the authorities. Later, she opted for silence with the toilets and the agents, without claiming her innocence. They also believe that he lied to a relative who was concerned about the lack of news about the man, telling him that he would go to a police station to report it, although three agents who have testified these days have assured that the first formalization of the disappearance was filed by a cousin of the deceased and not CM

The lawyer for the private prosecution has censured an “eagerness to introduce third parties” by the defendant. The lawyer has stressed the “lack of logic” in CM’s argument and has supported the prosecutor’s account of what they deduce happened. None of them believe that anyone, as the suspect’s defense has tried to claim, accessed the computer or the house that he shared with the deceased. In addition, they have detailed that the dates on the purchase and use of the chainsaw with which the corpse would have been dismembered do not fit.

“On March 2, a lady came to clean the house and found garbage bags that weighed an awful lot, despite the fact that CM said her back was fatal,” the prosecutor said. The lawyer for the private prosecution has alluded to a “shocking and premeditated” crime, she has insisted on purchasing cleaning products with those who think that she cleaned the house, which was investigated about six months after the alleged events. For both, the crime was committed at home also because forensics have revealed that the skull was subjected to a “solid incandescent fire typical of a household appliance.” This Friday the jurors will receive the object of the verdict and will begin to deliberate to resolve the case after the defendant rejected her right to the last word.