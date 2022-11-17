Thursday, November 17, 2022
Ukraine: sniper landed second longest fatal shot in history

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2022
In the sniper's sights, The Wall

Sniper (reference image).

Photo:

Private file.

Sniper (reference image).

The shot from 2,710 meters away would surpass that of Craig Harrison in Afghanistan.

A Ukrainian sniper fired a shell that killed a Russian soldier from 2,710 meters away, if confirmed, it would become the second longest shot in recorded history.

The Ukrainian military made the announcement through their official Telegram accounts and congratulated the soldier on his “achievement.”

The video released by the army has a duration of 24 seconds, in which it illustrates the view that the sniper has to make the shot. In the image you can see the silhouette of a man on a heat map that moves through the trees. In the second 12 the projectile is fired and it is possible to appreciate how the Russian soldier falls.

The first place in this ranking is occupied by a Canadian with a McMillan TAC-50 rifle who assassinated an ISIS militant in Iraq at a distance of 3,540 meters in 2017. If the fact, announced by the Ukrainians, is confirmed, the soldier would surpass the second place to Craig Harrison who in 2009 killed two Taliban in Afghanistan at 2,475 meters.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

