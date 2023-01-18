The Ministry of Defense is organizing the first “UAE Military Health Conference”, which will be held at the Irth Abu Dhabi Hotel, on January 18 and 19, 2023, under the auspices of the Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi.

The conference was inaugurated by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense in the UAE, Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, in the presence of Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mishaal Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense in Kuwait, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamed, Head of the Health Department in Abu Dhabi. The conference will also be attended by official delegations from brotherly and friendly countries, senior officers of the Ministry of Defense, and a large number of experts and specialists in the field of military and civil health.

The conference, which is being organized for its first edition for employees of the Ministry of Defense and workers in the health care sector, aims to serve as a platform for dialogue and exchange of knowledge and experiences between elite specialists and relevant experts on current trends and developments in the field of military health. The conference seeks to enhance cooperation efforts between the institutions of the military and civil sectors, and to highlight successful initiatives aimed at improving the quality of health and medical care provided to employees of the Ministry of Defense, in addition to exchanging ideas on improving current procedures and developing new strategies to provide high-quality medical services.

The conference was launched under the slogan “Lessons Learned and Future Vision”, and it will embrace a series of discussions and dialogues that will represent a unique opportunity to benefit from the expertise of specialists on a range of issues related to military health. The list of speakers includes prominent international academics, senior military personnel, representatives of governmental and non-governmental organizations, and experts specialized in addressing the challenges facing the employees of the Ministry of Defense and their families.

About the conference, Al Bawardi said: “The Emirates Military Health Conference is a unique event, in line with the vision of the United Arab Emirates to enhance means of cooperation and joint efforts with the international community. The conference hosts a group of experts and specialists coming from around the world, to discuss and exchange knowledge and experiences on some of the most important military health care issues of our time.”

The Emirates Military Health Conference represents a very important platform to gain important knowledge and experience about the challenges facing the military health sector at present, and to develop innovative strategies and solutions to address these problems.