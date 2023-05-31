If nothing else happens, former federal deputies Paola Gárate and Bernardino Antelo Esper will be the president and general secretary of the Institutional Revolutionary Party In Sinaloa.

The decision was made by the national president of the tricolor, Alejandro Moreno, after the meetings he had with all the applicants, some of whom were still eagerly searching yesterday in the Mexico City to meet all the requirements. However, due to the maneuvers and obstacles, it is difficult for them to achieve it, if not impossible, because in politics everything can happen at the last minute.

The decision caused some to disagree because it contrasts with the terms of the call that defines a process open to the bases, but in the end it was only to validate a democratic discourse that would help contain the internal and external criticism that will arise. In fact, the demonstrations of disagreement yesterday came from some sympathizers of one or another candidate who stayed on the road. Even the former president of the PRI and local deputy Cinthia Valenzuela complained about the maneuvers so that the applicants did not obtain the requirements.

In reality, there are those who only make the decision of the new leadership of the PRI as a mere excuse to undermine the party because they are committed to the Morenista government in sinaloa. In one way or another, the election of the new leadership is going to oxygenate the party, whose role must be that of the opposition, as is demanded by a segment of PRI supporters and society. And they have no choice but to regain power.

