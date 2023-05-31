The four pro-independence members of the Parliament Board chaired by Carme Forcadell have been sentenced again to four months of disqualification and a fine of 1,200 euros. The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) considers that Lluís Maria Corominas, Anna Simó, Ramona Maria Barrufet and Lluís Guinó disobeyed the mandate of the Constitutional Court when processing various resolutions that led to the illegal referendum of October 1, 2017. The order It comes six months after the Supreme Court ordered a repeat trial for lack of impartiality of two judges after a first sentence of one year and eight months without being able to hold public office and a fine of 30,000 euros.

The ruling considers that the Bureau allowed in 2015 a resolution proposal “on the initiation of a political process in Catalonia as a consequence of the electoral results” to be approved by the Plenary of the Chamber by the urgent procedure and to reject the requests for reconsideration of the non-independence parliamentary groups (PSC, Ciudadanos and PP). The process led to a resolution proclaiming “the start of a process for the creation of an independent Catalan State in the form of a Republic” after the opening of a “participatory process.”

The Constitutional Court, as a result of a government appeal, required to “prevent or paralyze” these initiatives, but the Bureau maintained the same course by facilitating the approval of another resolution by Parliament in 2016 for the creation of a “Commission for the Study of the Constituent Process ”, whose objective was to achieve disconnection with Spanish laws through the path of “unilateralism”. That same year the Chamber proclaimed the right of self-determination of Catalonia and urged the Government to organize a referendum. In September 2017, the Parliament approved laws on the self-determination referendum and the foundation of the republic.

All these actions, considers the sentence, “constitute a crime of serious disobedience to judicial resolutions”, as a first sentence of 2020 already considered. The trial, however, was repeated in March by order of the Supreme Court when considering in 2022 that two of the three magistrates who tried the case had violated the principle of impartiality by expressing their positions before passing sentence.

Anna Simó, one of the convicted, has rejected the sentence on Wednesday. “They should never have judged us, we were inviolable and we complied with the regulations of Parliament. (…) Llarena’s anger is demonstrated”

