Chile is preparing to vote on the second proposed Constitution in just over a year. After the social outbreak of 2019, Chileans approved the idea of ​​changing the Magna Carta that has been in force since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. But, even so, in 2022 the draft that wrote the constitutional convention was rejected. This gave way to a new attempt and now the Constitutional Council finished the second text, presented it to President Gabriel Boric and all that remains is the new plebiscite on December 17.

The difference is that the constitutional body was initially characterized by candidates closer to the ruling party, to the left and to independent ideas; while the current one has a majority of right-wing and extreme right-wing parties. Although polls predict that the new constitutional text would also be rejected, the question remains of what will happen in the plebiscite. We open the debate with our guests:

– Víctor Salvador Saavedra, graduate in legal sciences, former vice president of DD. H H. and former secretary general of the Socialist Youth of Chile.

– Ruggero Cozzi, lawyer at the Pontifical Catholic University and activist of National Renewal. He was appointed by his party as the coordinator of the “for” campaign command made up of Chile Vamos and Republicans and was a member of the constitutional convention representing the sixth district of the Valparaíso region.