The Autonomous Community will implement a new citizen service channel by video call, as well as the preferential care service for the elderly within the framework of the +60 Plan. This new online service is part of the OVAC project (Virtual Citizen Assistance Office), allowing citizens to carry out certain procedures at the Registration Assistance Offices without having to physically go to them.

This is an “absolutely new” project, whose implementation will be carried out progressively, beginning, as a pilot experience, with the issuance of duplicates of large family titles,” highlighted the vice president and counselor of the Interior, Emergencies and Territorial Planning. , José Ángel Antelo, after visiting the Lorca Citizen Services Office.

In a second phase, it is intended that this video call service be extended to other services such as obtaining dependency or disability certificates and obtaining certificates of benefits received from the IMAS. Initially, within the framework of this pilot experience, the channel will be launched with staff from three Registry Assistance Offices in Murcia and the Lorca Office. To access the video call service, an appointment will have to be made through the Community’s appointment manager. The service has been contracted by the General Directorate of Digital Transformation.

In addition, the implementation of the preferential care service for the elderly will be carried out within the framework of the +60 Plan with an increase in the time of care for the elderly, going from 12 minutes to 30; as well as assisting older people in carrying out electronic procedures in the offices themselves.

This service was implemented in the month of May as a pilot project in four Registration Assistance Offices in Murcia and, starting next Monday, it will be implemented in the Lorca Office, with plans to extend it to all offices at the end. of the month of November.