All kinds of protests have been registered around the world to support both the Palestinians and the Israelis. Demonstrations that have had different nuances, such as Jews who consider themselves anti-Zionists and marches for the Palestinian cause that reject Hamas. This amid an uptick in violence against Jews and Muslims in different countries. What are the reactions to the war? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The world is divided between support for Palestinians and Israelis. Polarization has increased since the armed wing of the Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel and killed more than 1,400 people, an event that triggered the response of the Israeli Army with the deadliest series of bombings on the Gaza Strip in the last 50 years. , air and ground attacks that have killed more than 8,000 people in the Gaza Strip. What is support for Israelis and Palestinians around the world like? What arguments are defended in both cases? We address it together with our guests:

– Lucas D’auria, assistant professor of International Relations at the Universidad de La Salle in Bogotá, with a master’s degree in International Relations Theory from the London School of Economics.

– Vanessa Hites, lawyer from the University of Chile and former coordinator of Coexistence Week in Chile between Jewish and Palestinian communities.

– Néstor Rosanía, armed conflict journalist, political analyst and Middle East specialist.