admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/11/2023 – 12:04

Casino Guichard-Perrachon stated that it will not resort to an invitation for its shareholders to buy new shares in the company, in order to support a capital increase of 275 million euros (US$290.9 million) outlined in its financial restructuring plan. The French supermarket owner said late on Tuesday that it had received commitments from creditors representing around 195 million euros to support the capital increase by the October 25 deadline.

The company, together with a consortium of investors led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky and creditors, agreed to implement a guarantee for the remaining 80 million euros in order to reach the target of 275 million euros.

The decision was made in view of the additional time and costs that an invitation to shareholders would mean, the level of commitments initially received and Casino’s most recent results, which showed a drop in sales in the third quarter and a warning that earnings would be affected by intense competition in France, the company said.

Casino stated that a capital increase would result in the dilution of the company’s existing assets and that the main shareholder, Rallye, would no longer control it.

Under the financial restructuring plan outlined last month, Casino planned capital raises of 1.2 billion euros, including 925 million euros for the consortium led by Kretinsky and 275 million euros guaranteed by a group of creditors that was subject to a commitment to maintain participation for six months.

The company earlier this year began talking to creditors to ensure it had sufficient liquidity to keep operations running, in a context of high debt and loss of market share in its own country. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.