Of V. Mart.

The RNA-based technology, made famous by the anti-Covid vaccines, is also starting to be concretely tested against cancer. The first vaccine will arrive in phase three (the last before approval) as early as 2024. CICON23, an event dedicated to the new frontiers of cancer immunotherapy, kicks off today in Milan

More than 40 mRNA anti-cancer vaccines are in clinical trials around the world, some of which are in advanced stages of testing. So much so that in 2024 one should enter phase three, the last before the final approval and entry into the market of a new drug. This is just one of the topics that will be addressed during CICON23, the International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference, starting today in Milan with the participation of over a thousand clinicians, researchers, representatives of associations and biotech. The event will be a precious opportunity for discussion on the new frontiers of cancer immunotherapy, that is, that therapeutic approach that exploits the immune system to fight and eliminate tumor cells – explains Pier Francesco Ferrucci, president of the Italian Network for Cancer Biotherapy Tumors (NIBIT), one of the scientific societies organizing the event —. More than 40 speakers including Nobel Prize winner Jim Allison and over 600 works by scientists from 38 nations will take stock of the most important results obtained in the clinic and laboratory. The objective of CICON23 is to create a single moment of discussion, comparison and sharing on immunotherapy in oncology which then becomes a constant reference for the entire sector. See also Neonatology, Italy and France "allies" on training and research

Therapeutic vaccines, not preventive ones The event will be an opportunity to take stock of mRNA vaccines which, after almost 20 years of studies and research, are starting to show important results as an anti-cancer therapy, so much so that it is estimated that in a few years they will be ready to enter the clinic. First of all, a premise: we are talking about vaccines, not in the common sense of “serums” that defend and have the aim of preventing us from getting cancer – clarifies Antonio Sica, secretary of NIBIT, director of General Pathology at the University of Eastern Piedmont and of the Laboratory of Pathology and Molecular Immunology at the IRCCS Humanitas in Rozzano —. We are in the field of treatments for those who are already ill and, specifically, that of immuno-oncology which in the last decade has established itself as the fourth therapeutic strategy available to defeat cancer, alongside surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and other drugs. Immunotherapy stimulates the immune system to react against cancer and has proven to be an effective strategy for many difficult-to-treat cancers. The trailblazer was melanoma, a lethal skin cancer, which is now also the “test bed” for mRNA vaccines.

What are mRNA vaccines After being decisive for anti-Covid vaccines, mRNA technology could revolutionize the therapies of many other diseases. The most important feature is that this macromolecule, produced in the laboratory, capable of ordering cells which proteins to produce, so much so that the therapy practically consists of a list of instructions: mRNA can be exploited to order cells to produce molecules capable of repairing damaged organs, organizing the immune response against a virus, improving blood circulation (and consequently lowering the risk of strokes and heart attacks), fight hereditary diseases and even tumors. They are vaccines that make use of messenger RNA (mRNA), a sort of “postman” that transmits important information to cells. Synthetic mRNAs designed to “instruct” the immune system to recognize a protein called “neoantigen” are used, which is the expression of a genetic mutation that occurred in the cancerous cell – says Ferrucci, director of the Tumor Biotherapy Unit at the European Institute of Oncology –. This is a kind of specific “fingerprint”: personalized mRNA anti-tumor vaccines are therefore “tailor-made” designed with the aim of triggering the immune system to selectively and exclusively kill tumor cells in that patient and in patients in whom the tumors express the same mutation. See also Lorenzo as a 'super feather' child, born of 370 grams and saved in Milan

Melanoma and other neoplasms There are currently over 40 clinical trials underway on mRNA-based vaccines in various cancers (prostate, non-small cell lung cancer, triple-negative breast, colorectal cancer, as well as melanoma, which is in the most advanced phase of study). The list of experiments is destined to increase exponentially – suggests Anna Mondino, member of the NIBIT board and head of the Lymphocyte Activation Unit at the IRCCS San Raffaele in Milan -. The results of the mRNA vaccine against melanoma (developed by Moderna) are very encouraging, the trials of which should enter phase three, the last before final approval, by 2024. The first data were exposed at two of the top conferences international this year (AACR and ASCO, both in the USA). Taking stock of the topic at CICON23 will be Jeffrey Weberprofessor of Oncology and deputy director of the NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center.

The trials were performed on 157 patients with operable stage 3 or 4 melanoma who had already undergone surgery – concludes the expert -. Some of them were given nine doses of the experimental cancer vaccine along with the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab every three weeks for a year. Others received only pembrolizumab. Data two years after administration of this vaccine show a reduction in the risk of recurrence or death of 44% in those who received the combination with the vaccine. Phase 3 trials, the decisive ones for possible approval by regulatory agencies, should begin next year and will probably also involve other types of tumors. See also Pharmaceuticals: Pfizer's production site in Ascoli celebrates its first 50 years

I will also participate in the CICON23 congress zlem Treci, co-founder of the biopharmaceutical company BioNTech, which has been studying mRNA vaccines against tumors for decades and, taking advantage of the experience gained with Covid, has designed mRNA vaccines against neoplasms such as melanoma, colorectal and pancreatic cancer.