The controversial ‘Covid zero’ strategy by the Chinese authorities has led to dozens of cities in the country being under partial or total confinement in the face of a new rise in coronavirus cases. However, the city of Shanghai is the one that has had the most problems in curbing the outbreak of infections and has suffered the most rigorous confinements. China’s main port is now suffering the worst wave of infections since the pandemic began and this could affect world trade.

Shanghai is a global financial center and one of the most important freight ports for international trade. In 2021 alone, it accounted for 17% of all of China’s container traffic. 27% of the Asian giant’s exports pass through this port and it is the port that handles the most containers worldwide.

Loading and unloading processes at the port are delayed and thus the supply and trade chain is affected. Latin America will not escape this problem. But no matter how much international pressure there is or how important Shanghai is for world trade, China is choosing to serve its citizens, face the pandemic and guarantee health to the residents of the city.

But the Chinese authorities have also been criticized for the restrictions imposed and for their controversial “zero tolerance” strategy against Covid-19. A scale difficult to balance: care for 25 million inhabitants exposed to the coronavirus or help in the recovery of the world economy. Not an easy decision to make.

To analyze this topic we talked with our guests:

– Nicolás Pose, professor of international political economy in the International Studies Program of the University of the Republic.

– Lina Luna, internationalist sinologist from the Externado de Colombia University.