On February 24, Russian army troops crossed the border and invaded Ukrainian territory in a “special military operation,” in the words of the Kremlin, but in the eyes of the world it was the occupation of a country. The event marked an escalation in a conflict that had already been in force since 2014 in eastern Ukraine and in the middle of 2022 Europe began to experience an open war. What consequences has the war in Ukraine brought to the world? We analyze it in this special edition of El Debate.

The impact of the conflict in Eastern Europe has been experienced in all corners of the planet at an economic, energy and political level, among others. The invasion has so far left 7 million refugees, while those who remained in Ukraine are coping with no heat, no power and food shortages.

Now understanding that the war has dragged on more than all parties expected and threatens to drag on even longer, what are the prospects for 2023? What is Russia looking for and what is the new world order that it is trying to establish like? What support do the parties involved have? In this special of El Debate we focus on Ukraine and take stock of the conflict that has marked 2022. To address this issue we talked with our guests:

– Florencia Rubiolo, CONICET researcher and graduate secretary of the Blas Pascal University.

– Michele Testoni, professor at IE University.

– Víctor Mijares, professor of political science and global studies at the Universidad de Los Andes.