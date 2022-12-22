Former soccer player and national team Luis Alberto ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe He has always been characterized by his joy and sense of humor. This time was no exception, since the account “Instarándula” shared a video on social networks where the remembered member of Universitario de Deportes is seen wearing an elegant suit and dancing very happily at the promotion party of his daughter Cielo Guadalupe.

To the beat of “marmoset asked me” of the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, the former defender of the Blanquirroja took out his best dance steps to accompany his daughter, who could be seen wearing a green dress to celebrate the end of her studies at school.