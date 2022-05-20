Eleven departments of Colombia were victims of an armed strike decreed by the criminal group called Clan del Golfo, as a result of the extradition to the US of its top boss Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias ‘Otoniel’. According to the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), the strike left 24 civilians dead; two members of the public force deceased; 26 roads blocked; 138 confined communities and 22 attacks on the public force. Absence of the Colombian State? We analyze it in our program.

The Colombian Ministry of Defense gave different figures to those reported by the JEP with only six dead among civilians, police and soldiers.

The armed strike also hampered supply, interregional mobility and nearly a hundred vehicles were burned. Compared to the illegal armed stoppages carried out in the past by different illegal groups, none has had the level of violence, nor the simultaneity in as many regions as the one carried out by the Clan del Golfo.

This episode of violence experienced by Colombia reveals the lack of State presence to guarantee a basic aspect of the Constitution: the security of its citizens. Eleven of the 32 departments of a country of 50 million inhabitants were blocked by criminal groups, while the Colombian president, Iván Duque, was in Costa Rica in the possession of the new president, Rodrigo Chaves.

Was violence definitely normalized in Colombia? Is the State incapable of making a presence in the territory? Where are the Colombian armed forces to defend sovereignty and security?

In this edition of El Debate we talk about the absence of the Colombian State, an almost chronic evil for that South American nation, and the consequences it brings for the consolidation of peace and progress in its regions. To analyze this topic we talked with our guests:

– María José Pizarro, senator recently elected by the Historical Pact.

– Edward Rodríguez, representative to the Chamber in the Colombian Congress for the Democratic Center party.