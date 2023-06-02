Reviving the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) was the objective of the summit that brought together 11 Latin American leaders in Brasilia on May 30, almost a decade after its decline due to ideological and human rights divisions around the figure of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela. What was achieved at the South American summit held in Brazil? Is there hope of achieving regional integration? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The meeting to promote commercial and diplomatic rapprochement in the region ended with a joint declaration that expressed commitment to democracy, human rights, sustainable development and social justice, without interfering in the internal affairs of others. However, Venezuela remains a source of contention. We address the issue hand in hand with our guests:

– Josette Altmann Borbón, General Secretary of the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (FLACSO).

– Grace Jaramillo, Professor at the School of Public Policy and International Relations at the University of British Columbia.