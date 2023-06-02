Rodrigo Cuba He has preferred to remain silent all this time and not respond to the press in the midst of his separation with Ale Venturo. However, the latest statements by Daniel León, Ale Venturo’s ex-partner, seem to have exhausted the footballer’s patience, since he decided to respond to the insistent question of the “Love and Fire” reporter. Let’s remember that Ale Venturo confirmed the break with the father of his second daughter. “I wish him the best and that each one follow his path,” he said.

This time, Rodrigo Cuba made a denial gesture after being approached by the Willax TV journalist: “Rodrigo, what’s more, he has left you disloyal” (Daniel Leon). The player was not amused by these words, although he preferred not to answer verbally.

What did Ale Venturo’s ex-partner, Daniel León, say about ‘Gato’ Cuba?

In conversation with a reporter from the “Love and Fire” program, Ale Venturo’s ex-partner Daniel Leon He was encouraged to comment on the difficult situation facing the businesswoman after her break with the athlete. “Of course I do (I am here to support Ale). Months ago you could see his intentions (‘Gato’ Cuba). She did not seem very loyal to him (…) Ale is a good mother, I hope she also has a good relationship with the father of her second daughter, ”she commented.

#Rodrigo #Cubas #reaction #learning #Daniel #León #Ale #Venturos #expartner #called #disloyal