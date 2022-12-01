China has experienced several days of citizen demonstrations in recent days in rejection of the government policy known as ‘Covid zero’. Although calm has returned to Chinese cities, after they lifted the strong security measures that included police deployment and the fencing of the streets to prevent the advance of the demonstrations, the reasons for the discontent have echoed both in the local authorities as in the international community.

Some sectors of the international community have shown their rejection of the rigorous ‘Covid zero’ policy. While others express their concern about the repression of the demonstrations, which have gone from being against the measures adopted by the pandemic, to outbreaks of protests against President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party.

How did China come to this social discontent? How do the demonstrations affect the Chinese government internationally? Is this a breaking point for the system? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Margarita Cadavid, specialist in human rights and defense before protection systems.

– Raquel León de la Rosa, director of the Chinese Policy Observatory (OPCh).