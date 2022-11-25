The controversial rapper Kanye West, who has now assumed the name Ye, is running again for the White House and has asked his great friend Donald Trump to be his running mate. And the former president, who for his part has already announced his new candidacy for 2024, did not take it well, as the rapper himself recounts in a video posted on Twitter, in which he has just been readmitted, thanks to the management by Elon Musk, after being banned for anti-Semitic statements.

“I think the thing that upset Trump the most was the fact that I asked him to be my vice president,” Ye says in the video in which he recounts his recent meeting in Mar a Lago with Trump. “I think this was the lowest thing on his list of possible surprises”, adds the rapper who also recounts that “Trump practically started yelling at me, that I would lose”. “And I replied, stop for a moment, Trump, you’re talking to Ye”, he concludes, also publishing a series of logos for the ‘Ye24’ campaign.

A great supporter of Trump, who received him in the Oval Office in 2018, the rapper had already run, obviously without great success, in 2020. But on the same election day two years ago he had published a photo of himself in front of a map of the Use with the inscription “Kanye 2024”.

However, Kanye West has to deal with the investigation that his former sponsor Adidas has launched after complaints of inappropriate behavior contained in a detailed anonymous letter. “It is currently unclear whether the allegations made in an anonymous letter are true,” Adidas said in a statement, adding that it “takes them very seriously.”

The announcement comes after revelations made by Rolling Stone detailing allegations of inappropriate behavior by the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye. These include the one according to which Ye allegedly showed naked photos of ex-wife Kim Kardashian to employees of his Yeezy brand. In October, Adidas ended its shoe and apparel partnership with West, who came under fire for a series of anti-Semitic social media posts and comments. The rapper was also criticized for claiming that George Floyd died from the drug fentanyl and for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt. Adidas does not tolerate hate speech and offensive behavior and therefore has terminated its partnership with Yeezy,” the German group said.