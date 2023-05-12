Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso will face impeachment. After more than two months of discussions in the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court, on May 9 the majority of legislators approved a process to try to remove the president. Lasso is accused of embezzlement for having knowledge of irregularities in a crude oil transportation contract between the state company Flopec and the Amazonas Tanker company, as well as for not having suspended the agreement.

The Ecuadorian president has also been dotted with possible links between the Government and the Albanian mafia, a network that involves his brother-in-law Danilo Carrera. Will the opposition close to former President Rafael Correa be able to remove Lasso from power? Will the president survive impeachment? In this edition of El Debate we analyze it together with our guests:

– André Benavides, constitutional lawyer.

– Fernando Casado, teacher and researcher at the Technical University of Manabí.