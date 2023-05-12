In “Ana de nadie”, Ana will receive help to divorce Horacio, the father of her daughters. “Don’t worry, I have a lot of experience with these kinds of men,” a lawyer can be heard saying. In addition, the company where Adelaida’s ex-partner works is in trouble. For this reason, Joaquín Cortés’ rival will be warned by a man he trusts that the Prosecutor’s Office is watching everything and that they could find a compromising document among his confiscated things. Next, we will tell you more details so that you do not miss episode 48 of the Colombian soap opera.

Advance of “Ana de nadie” 1×48

When does “Ana de nadie” 1×48 come out?

This Thursday, May 11, episode 48 of “Ana de nadie” will be broadcast, a telenovela that can be enjoyed from Monday to Friday through the signal of the Colombian channel RCN.

What time to see “Ana de nadie”, chapter 48?

The soap opera “Ana de nadie” is broadcast in prime time at 9.30 pm (Colombian time), after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities” and before “Lady, the rose seller.”

Horacio and Ana’s family in “Ana de nadie”. Photo: RCN

How to SEE the full episodes of “Ana de nadie” by RCN?

To enjoy the episodes of “Ana de nadie”, you can tune in to RCN from Monday to Friday. Likewise, if you go to the channel’s website, you can follow the telenovela and other programs LIVE ONLINE by clicking on the RCN signal.

“Ana de nadie”: what is it about?

During the celebration of his 50th birthday, Ana Ocampo discovers that her husband Horace Valenzuela he has been cheating on her for two years with another woman. After more than 20 years of marriage, the possibility of saving their relationship becomes increasingly difficult and the only solution seems to be divorce.

After her experience, Ana lives a radical change and becomes a completely different woman, with clear dreams and a better version of herself as a mother, daughter and sister. When the father of her daughters tries to return to her, he discovers that he is now looking for her happiness with Joaquin Cortesa man 20 years her junior, sparking an intense drama.

“Ana de nadie”: cast

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Adriana Arango as Violet

Jorge Enrique Abello as horace

as horace Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Carlos Baez as Pedro.

