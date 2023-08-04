The burning of Islam’s holy book, the Koran, in Sweden and Denmark in recent weeks have set public debate and diplomatic relations between the Nordic and Muslim countries on fire, despite not being strictly new episodes. With the rise of the extreme right in Europe, which promotes Islamophobia among other forms of racism, we wonder where freedom of expression ends and hate crime begins.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation urged its member countries to take action against countries that allow the public burning or desecration of the Quran, including the withdrawal of ambassadors.

The Saudi-based group made the call in a statement following an emergency online meeting of its foreign ministers to discuss recent incidents in which the Islamic holy book was burned or defaced at officially permitted protests in Sweden and Denmark. .

For his part, he Swedish Security Service said the burning and desecration of religious books and ongoing disinformation campaigns on social media and elsewhere have negatively affected Sweden’s profile.

The agency said the country’s current reputation could lead to threats against Sweden “from individuals within the violent Islamist milieu.”

We analyze this topic in El Debate with our guests:

– Karonlains Alarcón Forero, anthropologist from the National University of Colombia, writer and Colombian Muslim with studies in Islamic and Arabic sciences in Alexandria.

– Imam Marwan Gill, Islamic theologian and president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Argentina.