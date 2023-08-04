In the last 15 years, the work coordinated by the WHO and dozens of countries has prevented 300 million people from becoming smokers. It is one of the milestones of a campaign against tobacco launched by the entity in 2007 and which has promoted the prohibition of tobacco advertising and encouraged exposure of the risks generated by its consumption. However, the entity highlights that a large part of the world population is still unprotected from tobacco smoke and against new devices such as electronic cigarettes or heated tobacco products that are becoming popular among young people, often without regulations that regulate their use. access.

#Health #fight #global #tobacco #epidemic #progressing