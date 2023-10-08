More than 600 people were declared dead in Israel in the war with Gaza militias that began yesterday with a surprise attack by Hamas, according to medical sources reported today cited by local media, while the death toll in Gaza rose to 370.

This marks a significant increase in the death toll in Israel, which doubled this Sunday after a significant number of deaths were found. in Israeli towns near Gaza occupied by Palestinian militiamen and liberated in the last few hours by the Israeli Army.

On the Palestinian side, the death toll in Gaza rose to 370, according to the latest report from the Gaza Ministry of Health after a new series of heavy bombings by the Israeli Army in the enclave.

The Army spokesman said, however, that his troops killed 400 “terrorists” in Gaza and hundreds more in Israeli territory. Regarding the number of injured, the Israeli Ministry of Health reported that 2,048 injured so far They have received medical attention in different hospitals in the country, including 350 who remain in serious condition.

Added to these are dozens of people captured in Israel and taken to Gaza territory, of whom it is not known how many are dead. In Gaza the number of injured reached 2,200 this Sunday.

The Israeli Army also reported today that its troops continue to clash with Palestinian militiamen that infiltrated different Israeli communities near the Gaza border, while another 24 towns in the area have already begun to be evacuated and their residents sent to other areas of the country.

The anti-aircraft alarms have practically not stopped ringing in the area due to the launch of rockets from Gaza, from where the militias have launched 3,255 projectiles since the beginning of their offensive on Saturday morningaccording to the latest figures released by the Army.

In this context, the Israel Defense Forces announced that schools throughout the country will remain closed until at least Tuesday afternoon, while capacity has been limited in the south and center of the country.

EFE