Five defeats in the first eight championship games, only three draws, penultimate place in the standings and a worrying decline in the team’s performances. Salernitana is in full crisis, now Paulo Sousa is at risk of being sacked. “He thinks”, he leaked from the club a few minutes after the clear knockout in Monza. In the next few hours, president Danilo Iervolino’s club will decide whether or not to give the Portuguese coach the nod who, last summer, signed a two-year renewal with an important salary.

“My future? In sport we must always give our best, if we don’t succeed the ownership and management analyze the situation. I am very calm and aware of my work, this team just needs to have more confidence. I feel sorry for the fans. Am I worried? The concern is for what I see in Israel, Ukraine, Russia,” Paulo Sousa said at the end of the race.

the strategy

—

In Monza, at the end of the match, the managing director Maurizio Milan and the sporting director Morgan De Sanctis spoke to the team and players in the locker rooms, then they met with Iervolino. Salernitana, without the national team, will return to the city in the evening while the managers will evaluate the merits of the team’s crisis before making a decision. In the event of dismissal, a new coach will need to be chosen, taking advantage of the break. Ten days ago, in Empoli, there was Leonardo Semplici in the stands, already one step away from Salernitana last season after the departure of Nicola and before the arrival of Sousa but it is a hypothesis that does not seem to inspire. He likes Tudor, but he has a high salary, in the event of a change in the technical leadership, Salernitana’s idea is to focus on a coach with a contract until the end of the tournament without multi-year constraints.