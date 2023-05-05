Today, Friday, the military escalation in Sudan continued for the twenty-first day in a row, despite the armistice and the US threats to impose sanctions.

Today, the residents of the capital, Khartoum, woke up to the sound of air strikes and machine gun fire.

About 700 people were killed and thousands injured, according to new data.

The latest toll, reported by the Sudan Doctors Syndicate on Tuesday, indicated that 436 civilians were killed.

Among the dead were children, according to the United Nations. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) added today, Friday, that it had received reports from a trusted partner, which the United Nations has not yet independently verified, stating that 190 children were killed and 1,700 others injured during the first 11 days of the escalation alone.

And Thursday, US President Joe Biden affirmed that “the tragedy… must end,” hinting at imposing sanctions on “individuals who threaten peace.”

The escalation resulted in the displacement of at least 335,000 people and the forcing of another 115,000, according to the United Nations, which is requesting 400 million euros to assist Sudan.

The international organization stated that “more than 56,000 people crossed on the third of May” to Egypt, adding that “more than 12,000 people” crossed to Ethiopia and “30,000 people to Chad.”

Today, Friday, an additional 30 tons of aid arrived in the port city of Port Sudan, which has remained relatively untouched by the escalation.

The United Nations and other NGOs are seeking to negotiate the delivery of these shipments to Khartoum and Darfur.