From China to Europe. Not only to grow, but to establish itself more every day. NIO’s strategy for the European market seems quite clear: sink the blow with a process of expansion of the range that puts all other rival brands in difficulty. With this reason, the Chinese company is preparing to launch a new sub-brand in Europe focused on offering more economically accessible electric models.

European offensive

One of these new models will be available to European customers at less than 30,000 euros: word of William Li, president of NIO, who when asked by the German publication Der Spiegel did not reveal further details about it. Whether it intends to market it under the brand remains to be seen Alps or the new sub-brand above, currently known as Project Firefly: if we look at China, the first will try to register new vehicles at a price between 150,000 yuan and 300,000 yuan starting from the middle of next year, while the second intends to lower the price lists to a range between 100,000 yuan and 200,000 yuan.

Volkswagen in the crosshairs

If we put the two price butterflies together, we are talking about figures that fluctuate between 13,000 and 40,000 euros. Figures which, in the light of the current price situation on the electric car market in Europe, would also put the traditional car manufacturers that dominate the segment in difficulty, one above all Volkswagen.

Objective accessibility

And Li himself spoke of the Wolfsburg giant as the main market rival in Europe: “Yes, in terms of price our strategy means that we are attacking more and more strongly Volkswagen’s position. In fact, we recall that NIO’s European models currently have starting prices ranging from around 50,000 euros to over 90,000, which makes them out of reach of many potentially interested customers.