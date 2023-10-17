The number of victims of flash floods in the Indian state of Sikkim rose to 40 on Tuesday after more bodies were found in the state, while 76 people are still missing about two weeks after the disaster, according to officials.

The Press Trust of India reported that the sudden flood of the Teesta River, which was caused by a storm in the early hours of October 4, led to widespread devastation in the state, affecting about 88,000 people.

The population of Sikkim state is about 610,000 people, which is the lowest population compared to any other state in India, according to the 2011 census.